Tanzania-based show promoter, Steven Uwa, is currently receiving backlash on social media after backtracking on accusations against Kizz Daniel

During another interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Uwa admitted that there were other issues that affected Daniel’s scheduled performance

Social media users came after Uwa with many submitting that he owes the Nigerian musician an apology for what he made him go through

The drama between Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and Tanzania-based promoter, Steven Uwa, has taken a surprising direction following a recent revelation by the latter.

Uwa who had jumped on an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, in the wake of his missed show performance drama with the singer returned to give more clarifications on the matter.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Uwa categorically accused the Buga crooner of refusing to perform simply because a gold chain he was to wear had not arrived. Uwa added that he also offered to give the Nigerian singer new accessories but he blatantly refused.

Well, in his interview with Freeze, the promoter admitted that there were other logistics and flight delay issues that accounted for Daniel’s missed performance.

Backtracking on his gold chain accusation, Uwa submitted that “emotions were high” at the time when he went public.

Daniel’s brother who was also a part of the live interview session mentioned how the singer wasn’t paid, with Uwa admitting that initial payment was made to an agency managed by Paul Okoye.

The show promoter also disclosed that Kizz Daniel made efforts to remedy the situation by offering to meet with fans and apologize.

Social media users react

officialmercymichael said:

"Steve, apologize...you fed us lies. What a shame."

olu.wafayokemi4 said:

"Omo the promoter ehn ‍♀️and he was saying it with full chest dat they were begging him but refused to perform because of chain chaiiii fear human being ooooo."

ade_omoba_shyna said:

"The truth is out. I hope people that cancelled @kizzdaniel will take back their words."

juno_naturals said:

"God bless you @daddyfreeze for saving what is left of @kizzdaniel . No man will bring you down but please kindly work on your itinerary and management . You are loved."

nuella_eneje said:

"Steve apologize you gave us a different narrative about the matter."

shobandeni said:

"Promoter lied or not.... Kiss me management should work more on disappointing their Fan.... the lateness show nko, if u don't av such records b4 no one will take advantage of ur responsibility."

