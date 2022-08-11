Nigerian relationship expert Blessing CEO has sparked hilarious reactions on social media when she advised married women

The girl you call ashawo is who your hubby wants: Blessing CEO advises women, states why married men chase heres who act old

She encouraged married women to up their game in the beauty game so they could get their men back because they are attracted by what they see

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has shared a video to advise married women who feel they've got their men on lock because they are married to him.

She opened their eyes and revealed that people's husbands are chasing girls like her because they maintain beauty and they don't want to get old.

Blessing CEO speaks on why married men chase young girls. Credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing made it known that girls like her do so much physically, mentally, spiritually and otherwise because they know men are visual beings.

She blamed the married women for always looking and acting old the moment they became wives and forgetting that they are babies to their husbands.

According to her:

"Men are always looking for women that they are going to pet, women they are going to love, why you become a mama they start to look for that smallie that is going to be carrying him up and down like a teddy bear."

She blamed maturity as one of the things that kills marriage because women lose the baby girls in them the moment they get married.

Blessing also advised women to flip the game by dying their hair, change wigs, remove bras and act a bit wayward for their husbands so they won't chase young girls.

Check out her video below:

Nigerians react to Blessing's advise

Social media users have reacted differently to Blessing CEO's advise to married men.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Veteran_ox:

"Married women wake up , collect your money."

Wisdomcounsellin:

"This is why I encourage people to Upgrade. There is always more on the upgrade side of life."

Rosegagadickson1:

"He go still cheatsome men are men."

Iam_horpeyhemi:

"If this lady advise me for my relationship or marriage I fit divorce like ten times."

