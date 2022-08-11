Popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley proposed on social media to drop N1bn to support election in 2023

Popular opinionated Twitter troll Daniel Regha decided to weigh in on the offer and called out the singer

Regha urged Marley not to chase clout with the election because he doesn't have the kind of money he is talking about

Popular Twitter troll has come for yet another Nigerian celebrity, and this time, it is Naira Marley.

The musician had earlier taken to social media to reveal that he would donate N1bn for 2023 election and asked which party he would be voting for.

Daniel Regha calls out Naira Marley over N1bn tweet Photo credit: @officialnaram1/@DanielRegha

Source: Instagram

In a reply to him, Daniel Regha affirmed that the singer doesn't have a billion naira in his account and advised him to thread carefully.

According to the opinionated man, the EFCC is still watching Naira Marley and the 2023 election is not a joke, hence the singer should desist from chasing clout with it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Nigerians reacct to the exchange

iam_djsoundgod:

"Bro makes una face the real message in the talk not to argue on if he get a billion. The 2023 election is not wat to use to chase clout and jokes with."

sheyi_tunes:

"Does guys get the money mumu… na you they chase the clout aje….. you sha won blow Daniel."

kohxavibes:

"This Daniel na goat , do you know his worth alone , he makes money from all his artist also . He might have the billion or not but watin concern Daniel."

ikukunkemakonam:

"I like where he said 2023 election isn't a joke.. Actually we Nigerians are fighting for our lives so help us God."

kashamyohannasusan:

"This is the second time I am agreeing with Daniel, 2023 election is a very serious business for all well meaning Nigerians don't use it for clout."

Director TG Omori knocks Twitter troll Daniel Regha for criticising Kizz Daniel’s Buga

Popular controversial Twitter troll Daniel Regha did not shy away from dropping his opinion about Kizz Daniel's video for his trending single Buga.

The video was directed by TG Omori and Regha pointed out that he did not do a good job because it doesn't carry the same energy as the song.

The video director TG Omori spotted the analysis and in his reply pointed out that someone like Regha who cannot put together a proper look wants to teach him how to create a proper video.

Source: Legit.ng