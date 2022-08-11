Controversial singer Naira Marley decided to join the many political talks going on in the country ahead of the 2023 general election

The singer, in a short tweet, said he wanted to donate N1 billion for the 2023 election as he questioned his fans about which party they were voting for

Naira Marley’s tweet was met with mixed reactions as many Nigerian dragged for boasting about the money he doesn’t have

In a recent statement, popular Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, who is known for his controversial lifestyle, declared his intention to donate the sum of N1 billion towards the forthcoming 2023 general election in Nigeria.

In a short tweet via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 10, Naira Marley said that he wants to donate a huge amount of money in the next year's election as he went on to ask his fans which party they would vote for.

Naira Marley wants to give out one billion naira. Credit; @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

“I wanna donate 1 billion Naira for 2023 election but what party are we voting for?,” he wrote.

See his tweet below:

Internet users react over Naira Marley's N1 billion donation

Many have since taken to different platforms to react to the singer’s announcement and legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nellyb72:

"1billion Naira to a political party?bro what did you smoke this mbok."

qvwen_prho:

"They’ll soon come and ask you how you got 1Billion from music. Kirikiri jo soapy."

yusufabdulakeem2022:

"This guy don smoke Wrong igbo again ."

brandedjorsh:

"Where he go see am."

cleopatracedar__:

"Where you see money I mean spare money you wan donate,well donate to Labour party."

naijaviralbuzz:

"Efcc go soon invite am to write statement."

Source: Legit.ng