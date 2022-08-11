Cubana Chiefpriest and his convoy recently escaped an attack in Anambra and the aftermath of the event left huge dents on their cars

The businessman's wife Deangels has taken to Instagram to share her amazing testimony as they escaped alive

She thanked God repeatedly as she declared his protection over her family, and also thanked those who reached out to her

Businessman Cubana Chiefpriest's wife, Deangels is now fully aware of God's protection over her family.

Their convoy was attacked on their way to Anambra state, and Chiepriest shared videos of the aftermath of the brutal attack by gunmen.

Cubana Chiefpriest's wife shares testimony Photo credit: @_deangels

The businesswoman expressed how she felt when the bullets started raining on their car and how prayers and the good she and her husband have done for people came through for them.

She also thanked everyone who has reached out to her family to check up on them since the unfortunate incident.

"As at the time the bullets rained on the cars, it was like my heart had left my being. All i heard myself scream was the name of Jesus. A name mightiest among all names. Alas the proclamations from the mouths of people we have impacted in ,stood in the gap for us. Prayers from the lips of men and women who appreciate goodwill. Mercy said no!"

See the post below:

Followers celebrate with Deangels

Cubana Chiefpriest gives details about convoy attack

Popular Nigerian rich man and businessman Cubana Chiefpriest's convoy narrowly escaped an attacked by unknown men on his convoy.

Following the unfortunate incident that ended in praises for the socialite, he has shared some details on his Instagram page.

Giving praises to God, Chiefpriest revealed that nobody was lost in the attack, and thanked everyone who had reached out to him.

Source: Legit.ng