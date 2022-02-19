Nigerian airlines have raised their ticket prices days after the National Assembly chastised them for flight delays and arbitrary delays and cancellations

Intended travellers have turned to social media to voice their dissatisfaction and unhappiness that regular Nigerians are constantly forced to suffer

The change in ticket prices is also related to the increased cost of aviation fuel which is now sold for over N400 per litre

Airfares across Nigeria have increased by as much as 100%, a check on airlines website and reports from the Sun Newspaper.

Ticket fares to cities like Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and northern states like Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano have increased by as much as 100%.

Some Nigerians have also taken to social media to express their pains and call for relief amid the rising cost of living.

According to SunNews, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has raised the price of economy class aircraft tickets to 50,000 nairas.

It said the increase was reached at a meeting of the operators in Lagos on Saturday, where the operators cited the high cost of jet A1 fuel, currency scarcity, double-digit inflation, increases in ground handling charges, and the cost of buying and importing spare parts as justifications for the increase.

The rise went into effect immediately, with price increases visible on several airlines' websites.

Ticket prices

Tickets from Lagos to Abuja in economy class, which used to cost between N29,000 and N35, 000, are now N50, 000, according to SunNews.

On the websites of Dana Air, United Nigeria, Azman Air, Air Peace, and Max Air, economy tickets from Lagos to Abuja start at N50,000. Aero Contractors, which used to cost N26,000, now costs N48,365, while Arik Air costs N48,500. Ibom Air costs N53,00.

Green Africa, on the other hand, used to retail for N20,000 but is currently selling for N39, 000 (excluding luggage fees).

Flights delay airlines

At the meeting also the union challenged the National Assembly inquiry on the number of flight delays announced in 2021, Nairametrics reports.

Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa, president of AON, stated that the politicians' statements merely served to intensify feelings and send the incorrect message to the general people.

The Chairmen of the Aviation Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives, Sen. Smart Adeyemi and Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, have indicated that if local carriers fail to reduce flight delays and cancellations, international airlines would be invited to operate domestic flights.

In his response, Yunusa also stated that it is not in the best interests of any airline, whether in Nigeria or elsewhere, to postpone or cancel flights since it has significant financial and image ramifications.

He said:

"Delays and cancellations are thus the last thing any airline wants for these reasons. While flight delays and cancellations occur all around the world, it is worth noting that in Nigeria, 80 percent of delays and cancellations are due to or caused by causes outside the control of airlines.

"As a result, AON wishes to make the general public aware that airlines in Nigeria operate in an environment plagued by infrastructure defects that are highly disruptive to regular schedule reliability and on-time performance."

Source: Legit.ng