The Nigerian skit-making industry that has seen talents like Brodda Shaggi, Sabinus and Mr Macaroni become household names was recently estimated to be worth a whooping N50bn

A report by the global talent accelerator, Dataleum revealed that skit makers like Cute Abiola, Brainjotter and female skit maker Taaooma are some of the highest earners in the trade

The Nigerian entertainment industry has recently consistently been hitting unprecedented milestones across its various branches from film-making to music and comedy.

Over the last few years, the skit-making industry has emerged as one of the most profitable and fastest-growing branches of the entertainment world in the country.

The comedy business is currently ranked as the 3rd largest entertainment industry in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of a whooping N50bn.

This booming trade that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon is credited for bringing the Nigerian public talents like Broda Shaggi, Josh2Funny, Craze Clown and many others.

These young men have shown dedication and creative ingenuity to constantly churn out great content that keeps us glued to our phones laughing out loud.

However, an argument has ensued recently amongst the fan base of these content creators as to who is the most popular and most followed across their social media platforms.

Legit. ng seeks to shed some light on this argument with this article by identifying the seven most popular skit makers in Nigeria.

1. Broda Shaggi:

Skit maker, comedian, actor and singer Samuel Perry aka Broda Shaggi is one of the leading faces in this industry. He is the most followed skit maker on Instagram with over 10.8m followers, while on YouTube, he has just above 1.52m subscribers.

Shaggi also boasts over 8.6m followers on Facebook and 2.5m followers on TikTok. The 28-year-old whose popular phase is ‘E shock you?’ had a whopping 48 million views on 73 skit videos posted in just the first 4-months of 2022.

2. Cute Abiola:

The Nigerian Navy officer turn comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin better known as Cute Abiola is arguably the second most popular Nigerian skit maker if the statistics on his pages are anything to go by.

Cute Abiola has just under 5m followers on Instagram, with over 3.2m followers on Facebook and 324k subscribers on YouTube. Lawyer Kunle in the first 4-months of 2022, recorded over 40millions views on all of his skits across his social media platforms.

3. Mr Funny:

Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu better known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus has been one of the biggest comical revelations of 2022. The comedian, actor and skit maker is one of the most followed and most popular Nigerian comics across all social media platforms.

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) winner of the Best Online Social Content Creator has a 2.5m strong followership on Instagram, over 2.1m followers on Facebook and 2.0m on TikTok.

Sabinus is also one of the most followed skit makers on YouTube with 480k subscribers.

Mr Funny could easily have ranked as the 6th most popular skit maker on this list, however, he ranks higher than some other comics because of the level of engagement his content generates.

4. Mr Macaroni:

Adebowale Adedayo better known as Mr Macaroni is the agbada-wearing Nigerian skit maker who has carved a niche for himself over the last 3 years since breaking into the comic industry.

He is one of the most popular online content creators with 3m followers on Instagram and 3.1m followers on Facebook and 672k subscribers on YouTube. He also boasts of over 1.2m followers on TikTok.

5. Brainjotter:

Brain Jotter, whose real name is Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, has become one of the most popular social media personalities in the entertainment industry.

He popularized the phrase ‘abeg getat’, the 27-year-old grew his social media presence can't be understated.

Brainjotter is famed for his brand of skits where he regularly tries to avoid anything that would stress him or cause him pain. He is one of the most followed skit makers on Facebook with 4.2m followers while boasting 1.7m followers on Instagram, 2.3m followers on TikTok and over 514k subscribers on YouTube.

6. Lasisi Elenu:

The recently engaged comedian and actor, Nosa Adeyemi Afolabi aka Lasisi Elenu, is one of the most known skit makers in the country and quite popular for his signature look with a wide-mouth filter.

He is one of the most followed comics on Instagram with 4.2m followers, 1.8m on Facebook and 151k subscribers on YouTube.

He has stayed relevant constantly thrilling his followers with hilarious content through characters like Sinzu money.

7. Craze Clown:

Emmanuel Iwueke aka Craze Clown is regarded by some people as one of the pioneers of social media skit-making. He and his colleague OG Tega gained notorious fame some 5-6years back with their Papa Ade and Ade comedy skits.

Though his influence in the industry may have swayed a little over the years, Craze Clown is still one of the most popular Nigerian skit makers, and his followership proves that.

On Instagram, Iwueke has 4.6m followers, on Facebook he has 1.3m and on YouTube he has 135k subscribers.

