A viral video making the rounds on social media featured a compilation of before and after photos of popular celebrities

Sabinus, Broda Shaggi, The Cute Abiola, Nasty Blaq among a host of other successful stars were featured in the video

Social media users couldn't help but admire the level of success they have now attained and how money has changed all of their lives

A number of Nigerian celebrities have their days of humble beginnings and a viral video making the rounds online is proof of this.

The video featured a compilation of before and after photos of some popular names in the entertainment industry.

Before and after photos of top celebs. Photo: @mufasatundednut

Source: Instagram

Skitmakers Sabinus, Broda Shaggi, Shank Comic, The Cute Abiola and Nasty Blaq were featured in the captivating TikTok video.

Apart from the comedians, the clip equally featured before and after photos of top music stars like Wizkid, Tunde Ednut, Don Jazzy, Burna Boy and others.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

fashionhousebychika said:

"This is a reminder say there is hope of gaining success is just a matter of time,surely and definitely we will get there."

brightoji said:

"I know say jush2funny don supply me water before for Lagos, those days wey light no dey to pump water, him the come supply us water and then I think say na aboki oo."

adelani_timothy said:

"See how God is wonderful. Na only davido look rich from start. Syndey talker con worst pass."

solace_of_sbh said:

"Omo be like sey SAPA dey give person some kind funny head shapes…Hmmm! So this is not even my real head shape, God abeg oh."

doss_walker said:

"The only person way Dey okay in both pictures here na davido . Dat boy chop life since birth."

benbills007 said:

"Yet they will say money is the root of all evil,but see how money transformed all these guys ."

