BBNaija's Beauty's disqualification continues to trend on social media hours after she left the house

This comes as Beauty was disqualified from the show after getting three strikes as she joined the list of those who have been disqualified from the reality show

Many online users have, however, taken to the page of organisers of the Miss Nigeria pageant show to raise questions

Big Brother Naija housemate (BBNaija) and former Miss Nigeria Beauty Tukura continue to make headlines days after her disqualification from the show.

Beauty was disqualified from the show was disqualified from the reality show for fighting fellow housemate Groovy over claims he danced with Chomzy on Saturday during the house party. Her disqualification came after being issued a double strike less than an hour before Sunday's live eviction show.

Beauty Tukura won Miss Nigeria in 2019. Credit: @beautytukura

However, this has stirred reactions from some online users who raised questions about how she emerged as Miss Nigeria in 2019.

To air their reactions, many have since flooded the Instagram account of the pageantry organiser, which shared a throwback to the moment Beauty emerged the winner.

Sharing the video, the organisers wrote:

"Reposting this because, we appreciate the 43rd Miss Nigeria, @beautytukura for the diligence, elegance, excellence, and passion she displayed during her reign as queen.✨."

See the post below:

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions by some online users see them below

mimi_nna:

"Please collect the crown back."

donnaokiyi:

"Wish didn’t go for this show! It made her whole reign a joke."

wendyvibez_:

"How did this girl win miss Nigeria?"

beautiful_hayjay:

"With all she put up on the show, I am wondering how she managed to win 43rd miss Nigeria. I thought it wasn't just about beauty. Her disqualification is a sign that she didn't earn the miss Nigeria crown on merit. But then again this is Nigeria and everything is possible."

serenus_terrafashion:

"Choose real Queen.........stop buying Crowns."

jane__jae:

"You ppl need to disqualify this lady called miss , watch her video she was saying naughty stuff a whole miss Nigeria that supposed to be a good example ha what."

Many believe Beauty deserves her disqualification

It is no longer news that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 star, Beauty Tukura has left the show, not by virtue of eviction but disqualification.

The reality star was disqualified from this year's show over her numerous unruly acts while in biggie's house which led her to get multiple strikes before the organizers eventually decided to let her go.

Most of her fellow housemates were surprised about the decision.

Legit.ng conducted an online poll to ask its readers whether Beauty deserved to be disqualified from the show.

