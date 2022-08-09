Ace filmmaker, Okiki Afolayan is full of praise for his beloved wife, Bimbo who just clocked a new age

Okiki shared beautiful photos of Bimbo on his Instagram page and showered her with lovely words on her special day

The filmmaker mentioned some of the qualities his wife possesses and fans and celebrity colleagues joined him in the celebration

Popular Nigerian movie director, Okiki Afolayan is in celebration mode for his beautiful actress wife, Bimbo Afolayan who is celebrating her birthday today, August 9.

The proud husband warmed hearts when he mentioned some of the qualities his wife possesses and thanked God for having such a beautiful being to call a wife.

Okiki Afolayan celebrates wife's birthday. Credit: @okikiafolayan.

Source: Instagram

He referred to the beautiful actress as an angel in the form of a human and the greatest that ever happened to him because she made his world stand out.

Okiki appreciated Bimbo for everything she brought into his life and called himself the luckiest man on earth.

He had initially shared a post to declare that his wife is equal to his life and as he count down to the birthday celebration of the actress.

Nigerians join Okiki Afolayan in celebrating his wife

A number of Okiki Afolayan's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of his posts to send lovely birthday messages to his wife.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kunleafod:

"Happy wonderful birthday to your woman."

Iam_alesh:

"Happy birthday my own person thanks for being amazing ❤️."

Esther_kale:

"Happy birthday to your princess more years in Jesus name ."

Tayoola8:

"Happy birthday to your sweetheart, more celebration of life in good health."

Ogooluwa2297:

"Happy birthday olori of okikiafolayan dynasty. God bless everything that concerns you."

Okiki Afolayan gushes over wife, shares video of what she went through during pregnancy

Nollywood director, Okiki Afolayan hailed his wife and every woman across the world for what they go through during pregnancy.

The director, who welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Bimbo Afolayan, said women are the true heroes."

He shared a video that showed what his wife went through during pregnancy, which left fans gushing.

