Nollywood director Okiki Afolayan hailed his wife and every woman across the world for what they go through during pregnancy

The director, who recently welcomed a baby girl, his wife, Bimbo Afolayan, said women are the true heroes

He shared a video that showed what his wife went through during her pregnancy, which left fans gushing

Popular movie director Okiki Afolayan and husband to actress Bimbo Afolayan recently took to social media to applaud his wife and women in general over what they are made to go through during pregnancy.

The director, who recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife in the US, showered her with a lovely message.

Okiki Afolayan gushes over wife Bimbo Afolayan. Credit: @okikiafolayan

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of what his wife went through during pregnancy, Okiki wrote:

“The journey! My beautiful wife @bimboafolayan Thank you for this beautiful and very amazing journey it was an amazing experience for.ms, GOD started it and it ended in praise. To app the wonderful women out there I respect you all for letting your body go through this changes. I off my cap o. Women are true heroes.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

femiadebayosalami:

"Congratulations once again AFRIMEK Okiki and wife."

ojulewastudio:

"Awesome..as many as are believing God for their own babies this year you will conceive."

adeyemi_hellen:

"Jesus this is her real colour, thank you God for safe delivery ."

faderera24:

"Omo pregnancy no be your mate ooo Alihamdulilah for the safe delivery oluwaseun ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

_ajibabs:

"Many congratulations to you and your family..... see complete facilities, may God help and deliver Nigeria and Nigerians from the hands of oppressors and stingy leaders. May HE wipe them away for the betterment of the masses."

Bimbo Afolayan and hubby welcome baby girl in the US

Yoruba actress Bimbo Afolayan and her husband Okiki Afolayan welcomed a bouncing baby girl to their family.

Bimbo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her and her hubby Okiki as she showed off her baby bump.

The actress went on to pen an appreciation to her family for standing by her throughout her pregnancy stage. A look at her Instagram account showed she welcomed the baby at Houston Methodist West Hospital in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng