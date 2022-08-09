Nigerian singer 2baba shocked many with a heartfelt apology to his wife, the rest of his family and Nigerians as a whole

As expected, many reactions greeted the singer's post, but his wife Annie Idibia has reaffirmed her love for him

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress said that people do not need to understand the love that they share

Popular Nigerian actress Annie Idibia has wholeheartedly accepted the public apology tendered by her husband 2baba.

The singer had earlier shared a post where he genuinely apologised for being a terrible husband, and father.

Annie Idibia shares post as 2baba tenders public apology Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Love you till I die

Annie in her reply, reiterated her undying love for her husband and noted that their kind of love is not for everyone.

The mum of two added that people do not need to understand them as long as they get and have each other.

Annie also shared a loved-up video where she and her man seemed not to be able to get their hands off each other and used one of his songs to send a message.

"Fav Line —- “ CANT YOU SEE THE FLAMES I BURN DAILY FOR YOU “Music: Can’t Live Without You By : @official2baba Ff : Malissa briggz #LYTID N A Day More Our love isn’t for everybody…They don’t need to understand it…..It’s on Us n Us Alone !!!!! "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Annie's post

aunty_ehi:

"Omo 2baba dem don forgive you . Awwwww no do am again oh"

louisbrain_247:

"The goal is a sustained marriage that works…..It’s therefore possible to be happily married and remain married for life!!!"

mikky4real1:

"God bless your family ma'am ❤️❤️ your strength is second to none"

glamorouskiema:

"She’s a real one cuz I would’ve been cheating."

iambimzzy_a:

"This couple right here ehen kai one of my favourite people❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

amehvicky:

"I love you both always nobody needs to know how you love each other."

