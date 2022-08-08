Popular Nollywood actress Uche Ebere has taken to social media to celebrate the occasion of her 30th wedding anniversary

The actress shared a lovely video of different photos of her amazing husband and four handsome children, all boys

Ebere added that there were times during the union she felt like quitting becauseof regrets, but God held her home

Vetrran Nollywood actress Uche Ebere has been married to her amazing husband for thirty years and even though she had regrets and felt like quitting, God held her home strongly.

The movie star shared a video collage of photos showing off her husband and four grown up handsome sons.

Nigerians celebrate with Uche Ebere as she marks wedding anniversary Photo credit: @realucheebere

Source: Instagram

Taking to the caption, Ebere cried tears of joy as she gave thanks to God for keeping and holding her family for thirty long years.

"Tears of joy filled my eyes and soul for everything God has done, has been doing and will still do in my life and family. The tears of pain, midnight cries, quarrelling, arguments, lack in different angles, sometimes regrets, exhausted, tempted to quit at some point, hhmm BUT in all God has always been with us."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Uche Ebere

ruthkadiri:

"You’re blessed mammi."

newchristabelekeh:

"Awww God bless you more ❤️"

uchennannanna:

"Your blessed nwanyi Oma congratulations."

rechaelokonkwo:

"Happy anniversary to you mum."

christabelegbenya:

"Happy anniversary mama wishing you many more years "

ritaedochie:

"CONGRATULATIONS nnem ooooo. I wish you and your entire family many many more FRUITFUL YEARS ahead IJMN "

chiamakanwokeukwu:

"Forever to go mummy❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary."

priscammadu_:

"Awww... You're blessed mummy, happy anniversary ❤️❤️ may God continue to bless and keep your home "

Oby Ezekwesili marks 34th wedding anniversary

Former Minister of Education and Vice President for World Bank, Oby Ezekwesili on August 4, took to social media to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

Oby in her tweet gushed over her husband of 34 years and expressed deep love for him for not letting her down over the years and turning her life around.

Sharing a throwback photo against a recent one, she also expressed how happy she was with their favourite couple song.

Source: Legit.ng