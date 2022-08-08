Wizkid and his third baby mama Jada are expecting their second child together and she recently let the cat out of the bag

Seeing as the information is now public, Jada has not been holding back fromflaunting her baby bump

A photo she shared on Twitter featured her first son Zion touching her bump as they posed by the entrance of a jet

Wizkid's third baby mama and manager Jada Pollock is following the Rihanna trend with her pregnancy.

After several weeks of rumours, Jada finally opened up about expecting another child with Wizkid after their first Zion.

Wizkid's Jada shows off baby bump with first son Photo credit: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Twitter page, the manager shared a photo she took with her baby bump featuring big brother Zion.

The mother and son duo stood by the entrance of a jet as they posed for the heart warming photo.

View the adorable tweet below:

Nigerians react to Jada's tweet

@_Just_Malik:

"The way I go pull up for naming ceremony omo"

@ValanyHNDRXX:

“She thinks she’s Riri”

@realneon__:

"wizkid said "bend every night e fit turn to baby o" and jada thought it was just lyrics "

@biggermanKay:

"Jada is just too beautiful … "

@jaysin50:"

"our star girl otw "

@Dammy_Nino:

"Back to back. She don turn wife niyen."

@Noorah_sheril:

"Another one for Big Wiz "

@MyrraBabe:

"Hoping Wizkid gets a baby girl this time "

@oheee:

"Machala has been busy busy."

@antigravitylity:

"Press our necks jada. Press it "

@Dawizzzy:

"Wow so much love for the family man."

Wizkid’s heavily pregnant baby mama Jada reveals she is craving ice block and bread

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada Pollock, has continued to bask in her new pregnancy going by her social media posts.

After many months of keeping the news of her pregnancy under wraps, Jada started to publicly speak about it after the news broke out.

The talent manager took to her official Twitter page to share her interesting pregnancy cravings with fans.

On her page, the mother of one posted a photo of ice cubes inside slices of bread and her caption expressed that she might just try it.

Source: Legit.ng