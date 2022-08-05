Comedian and media personality Nedu has been heartily celebrated by fans and colleagues in the industry as he clocks a new age

The entertainer turned 40 and he shared some pictures on social media to mark the age while thanking God for life

Many were spotted in his comment section with congratulatory birthday messages and words of prayers for the celebrant

Popular media personality Nedu is more than thankful to God as he witnesses yet another birthday celebration in good health and peace of mind.

The OAP and comic actor took to his official Instagram page letting his fans and industry colleagues know that he has finally clocked 40.

Media personality Nedu clocks 40 in style. Photo: @nedu_wazobiafm

Source: Instagram

In his typical funny manner, the entertainer stylishly took a swipe at himself in the caption that accompanied his birthday photos.

Nedu made reference to the common saying about fools at 40 being fools forever. The top radio boy was quick to make it clear that he isn’t a fool.

See his birthday post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

wildflower1_ said:

"Happy birthday Mr nedu. May this new year usher in your heart desires and God's abundant love. Have a blast!"

smashbracket said:

"Happybirthday Nwanne many more years of blessings!!!may your blessings be taller than you Amen."

paditaagu said:

"Happiest Birthday my brother with a big heart ❤️❤️❤️ Welcome to the 4th floor."

gsf_foundation said:

"Happy birthday to you @nedu_wazobiafm ,Age with massive grace, wishing you more years on earth in good and sound health. Happy birthday brotherly."

djfreezy_1216 said:

"Happy birthday Boss Nedu wishing you more life more blessings with a good health in your new Age in JESUS NAME ."

sambadecomic said:

"I am forever indebted to your love Boss.Happy birthday and a more fruitful years to you and all that you do.. KING @nedu_wazobiafm."

