A video of the son of legendary Fuji music maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1) has got people talking online

Not only does the young man look like his dad, but he also speaks pretty much like the singer

In the short video, he was asked to sing any of his dad's songs, and their singing voice sounds similar as well

Veteran Fuji singer has a young son who looks exactly like him, and a video of him has made it to the internet.

In the short video, the singer's lookalike son thanked people who complimented him for looking like his dad as he was asked to sing one of his songs.

KWAM1 and his son share a striking resemblance. Credit: @Emiralty Africa @dawempire

Source: Instagram

The son who didn't mention his name gathered composure before singing, and when he eventually did, he sounded exactly like his musician father.

The video has since got people talking, with KWAM1 himself featuring in it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the lovely video of K1's lookalike son

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Niyi Adeshina:

"May the good lord continue uphold this family. Daddy is a gift to our generation, and thank God I'm part of it. Long live K1 the ultimate."

Prince Lawson:

"I hope they both always agree because when a child resembles the father nor mother like this there's always disagreement."

Yetunde Makanju:

"Wa oooh, absolutely wonderful. He looks so much like dad. Great resemblance. Beautiful family of Ojushagbola Dynasty. Oga ju, lovely people. You are All Blessed!"

Olukunle Owoseni:

"I'm so speechless with your look alike, father and son."

Florence Onaderu:

"The boy is the carbon copy of his father Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde . Please teach him to know how to sing like you."

Source: Legit.ng