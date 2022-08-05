Former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili has taken to social media to praise her amazing husband on their wedding anniversary

Married for 34 years, Oby reiterated her love for her husband as she revealed and wrote out their favourite song

The former ex Vice President for the World Bank also shared adorable photos to mark the special occasion

Former Minister of Education and Vice President for World Bank, Oby Ezekwesili on August 4, took to social media to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

Oby in her tweet gushed over her husband of 34 years and expressed deep love for him for not letting her down over the years and turning her life around.

Oby Ezekwesili and husband celebrate 34th wedding anniversary Photo credit: @obyezeks

Source: Instagram

Sharing a throwback photo against a recent one, she also expressed how happy she was with their favourite couple song.

"August4th! #MyGuy @neduezeks and I are 34 today We sang “Great is Thy Faithfulness!” for this incredible life of triumphs over travails that we have on our journey of #EndlessLove. Through the years, you've never let me down. You turned my life around. I Love you deeply!❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the tweet below:

Nigerians celebrate with the Ezekwesilis

@FlorenceOzor:

"Happy Anniversary Lovebirds!!!!❤❤❤❤❤❤❤Cheers to 34 more years! Amen!!"

@polycarpgbaja:

"Congratulations to this amazing, precious tag-team gift to our time&space. Happy 34th Anniversary. May your love grow stronger, deeper, greater. Love always."

@ifykom:

"CONGRATULATIONS to you Ma @obyezeks and @neduezeks,I wish you many more joyful years together. I tap the grace for longevity with my lady @uniquelyAda."

@duke_bazon:

"Thank you ma for this. Most times we need to see such to appreciate the joy of loving someone."

@thisisnnazoba:

"Congratulations...looking forward to the party at the 50th, in better health, wealth & abundance of joy!"

Rapper Naeto C and wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Much loved Nigerian celebrity couple, Naeto C and Nicole Chikwe gave fans more reasons to gush over them on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

The couple clocked 10 years in marriage, and they took to social media to celebrate in a beautiful way.

On their individual Instagram pages, Naeto and Nicole posted a very heartwarming video of their beautiful family after 10 years.

Source: Legit.ng