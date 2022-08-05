Nigerian actress Anita Joseph has caused a stir on social media after she shared an interesting advice with her fans

The top movie star advised people to get inti*mate with their partners before marriage to avoid future complaints

Anita’s video soon went viral and raised a number of hot takes from social media users who reacted

Popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph, is in the news again after she gave an interesting advice on intimacy to her fans.

The movie star who is known for giving controversial advice posted a video online where she spoke on the importance of intimacy before marriage.

According to Anita, people should get inti*mate with their partners before they get married to avoid ‘stories that touch’.

Anita Joseph tells fans to 'get down' before marriage. Photos: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

The movie star noted that people should ‘taste it’ first to avoid them going to meet others to complain about their spouse’s prowess in the ‘other room’.

She said:

“In everything you do, make sure you get inti*mate with your partner before marriage. Don't come and tell us that ‘I did not check it well o, I no know sey the thing dey like this o, I no know say he no sabi do o’. The guy go con say ‘I no know say she no sabi whine for bed o…”

Anita also added:

“What i'm trying to say is be inti*mate with your partner before marriage.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to actress’ advice on intimacy before marriage

Anita Joseph’s intimacy advice raised a number of interesting comments. Read some of them below:

Solomon_buchi:

“So after finding a good partner and you taste it and they aren’t good. You’ll leave them to another person? And like that till you sleep with everyone? Se*x can be learned in marriage! You have forever to learn it. Nobody was born good in bed. Well, I’m speaking to Christians.”

Dammynlh_:

“She no lie, Na why some of una dey get 4 kids with diff dad”

Aniscooser:

“Sometimes knowing inti*mate details of your partner before swearing "forever" is important. Strange things are happening these days.”

Dimple_adanwaa:

“Relationship expert tnks for the advice I concur!”

Nubiancaje:

“ okay. This made me laugh, especially the igbo part.”

Jeffryprettypretty:

“She is right tho.”

Interesting.

