Veteran Hausa actor Ali Nuhu is a proud father, and he is proud to show off his son, Ahmad, who is a professional footballer

Ali shared a photo of a young Ahmad who is prepared for a match day in England on his Instagram page

The actor wished his son luck, and Nigerians trooped to the comments section of his post to gush over the young footballer

Popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, is flaunting his grown-up son, Ahmad, who plays professional football in an England club.

The proud father wished the young man luck as he shared a photo to announce that he is prepared for a match day.

Ali Nuhu gushes about son who plays professional football. Credit: @realalinuhu

Source: Instagram

Ali Nuhu reposted Ahmad's photo on his Instagram page and said some encouraging words to him ahead of the match day.

Check out the post below:

He also shared another post the footballer son; check it out below:

Nigerians hail Ali Nuhu and his footballer son

Social media users across the country trooped to the comments section of Ali Nuhu's posts about his footballer son and dropped lovely remarks.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Deejay_kz:

"Future world best."

Eeshaq678:

"You will make us proud one day by God's grace."

Zuwairatummumaryam:

"Barakallah masha Allah this boy is growing very fast, may you prosper in all aspects of life amin."

Tahansy:

"Clear vision of resemblance More Grace upon to this family ya Rabbi."

Ibrokhan20:

"I Wish he will be a successful footballer."

Aleemlah:

This boy looks pretty much like is father, talents runs in their gene, girls go soon begin to chase him up and down."

