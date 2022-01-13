Popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu is in celebration mode as his grown-up daughter, Fatima added a new age

The actor showered Fatima with lovely words as spoke fondly about how he is so fortunate to have her

Ali Nuhu shared a lovely father and daughter with Fatima and his fans have joined her in the celebration

Ace Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu showered lovely words on his grown-up daughter, Fatima who is celebrating her birthday.

The actor took to his verified Instagram page to share a lovely father and daughter photo with Fatima and explained how lucky he is to have her.

Ali Nuhu celebrates daughter's birthday. Credit: @realalinuhu

Source: Instagram

Alu Nuhu spoke fondly about the awesomeness of Fatima and declared that he is fortunate to have her as a daughter:

"A daughter as sweet and loving as you is hard to come by, and I am so fortunate that I was blessed with a wonderful daughter like you. Happy birthday to you daughter @fatimaalinuhu May Allah bless, guide and protect you. Ameen"

Check out the post below:

Birthday wishes

A number of Ali Nuhu's fans and celebrity colleagues have joined him in celebrating his dear Fatima and showered her with lovely birthday wishes and prayer.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Uzee_usman:

"Happiest birthday FATI yar baba."

Oputeval:

"Wowwwww. Happy birthday dear Fatima. God bless you richly today and always."

Firdausi.bello.355:

"Hàppiest Birthday Fatiti..Allah rayaki musha biki."

Sanimaikatanga_photography:

"Wish her happy birthday long life and prosperity."

Abduljagaba:

"Long life King and daughter."

Yunumustapha:

"More years and prosperity the best wonderful blessed from Almighty Allah."

Farhanmuhammad3455:

"Long life and prosperity dear."

Bawastephnie:

"Happy birthday dear, age wit massive grace, she's so beautiful"

Source: Legit.ng