The daughter of Oriogbade, the Nigerian man who has been finding it hard to survive, was enrolled in school

Oriogbade became an internet sensation when a video of his Yoruba proverb prowess got people's attention

Many Nigerians were glad that the kid who has been at home due to lack of money is now in a private school

Remember the story of Oriogbade, the Nigerian man rich in Yoruba proverbs who was interviewed by a brilliant videographer, Ayo Adams? The man's life is now better.

In an earlier report, the man spoke about how his child could not attend school because there was no money. He told the kid that their life will not be in poverty forever.

Many people said that they are happy the man's life changed. Photo source: Ayo Adams

Source: Facebook

Oriogbade's daughter returned to school

Fortune has not only smiled on Oriogbade, but on his kid too. In a post shared by Ayo Adams on Monday, September 19, he revealed the kid has been enrolled in a private school.

He thanked Nigerians who gave the family support and the management of Faith Kiddies Nursery and Primary School Ibadan for making the kid's education a reality.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the good news below:

Ayomide Idowu said:

"Thanks. God bless you abundantly in Jesus name."

Modupe Jegede said:

"God bless you and your business will continue to flourish in Jesus name."

Oyeniyi Olaleye Babatunde said:

"You and your fellow will excel in life. I pray for Wisdom,Knowledge and Understand for you and fellow pupils in Jesus Christ name Amen."

Augustina Sodeke Akinsanya said:

"To God be the Glory. Excellent spirit, perfect health and wisdom from above is her portion in Jesus name."

Oladokun Hakeem Babatunde said:

"God bless everyone that make it possible for the girl."

Oyinloye Tomiwa D Tom-Tech said:

"God's Favour shall always be sufficient for you and mercy will continue to speak cod you forever. I'm happy hearing and seeing this."

Oriogbade lands a movie role

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after grace smiled on Oriogbade, a Nollywood star, Yomi Fabiyi, offered him a movie role.

When he made an Instagram post on Monday, September 5, he asked people to locate the man for him.

In another post on the same day, the actor who promised him a movie role said he has now got Oriogbade's contact.

Source: Legit.ng