During a question and answer session with his fans, Justin talked about dating and focusing on his kids

Justin Dean who has two daughters with Korra also talked about wishing he had a son sometimes

Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has parted ways with her oyinbo husband Justin Dean and even though they have two kids together, they are leading separate lives.

Justin who has a fanbase of his own on social media recently held a question and answer session on his Instagram story channel where he talked about getting married again and his children.

Justin Dean and Korra Obidi are co-parenting their two daughters Photo credit: @drjustindean

On if he plans to get married again, Justin shared a photo of his children and disclosed that he is currently focused on them and has no plan of settling down again in the works.

A fan asked if the doctor wishes to have a male child, and he replied that sometimes, he wished he did.

Another curious person noted that his second child Athena who is still a baby doesn't wear earrings and Justin educated the individual that babies do not get their ears pierced until they are 6-months-old.

Lastly since he isn't getting married soon, someone asked if he is back in the dating pool and Justin disclosed that he is too busy to date anyone.

See the post below:

Korra Obidi's ex husband Juatin Dean says he is too busy to date anyone Photo credit: @drjustindean

Korra Obidi says she won't remarry

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi spoke about her thoughts on marriage now that she is a single mother.

In a video that trended on social media, the socialite noted that she does not think she can give marriage another chance.

According to the mother of two, she has tried the institution of marriage and gave it her all, including cooking and giving her ex-husband ‘different styles’ in the bedroom.

Korra noted that marriage is not easy at all as she warned people not to try to marry her. She also added that she likes her space now that she is single.

