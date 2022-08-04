Ace Nollywood actress Funke Akindele declares that she's ready to bring actual change to the residents of Lagos state if elected.

The recently unveiled Lagos state, deputy governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), shared a video of her unveiling with a message to Lagosians

The veteran thespian, in her post, declared that she was ready to fulfil the hope of a better Lagos for all taxpayers in the state

Veteran Nollywood star turn politician, Funke Akindele aka Jenifa, has said in a recent throwback video of her unveiling as the deputy governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos that she pledges her total support and capacity to make Lagos state better for all its resident.

Akindele's unveiling took place at her party's state office in Ikorodu, which happens to be Funke's hometown by her running-mate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor).

Funke Akindele speaks to her supporters during her unveiling In Ikorodu Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The famous filmmaker's rally was attended by a large crowd, and she seems to still be revelling in the auspicious moment.

She took to her page to share a throwback video of the unveiling while attaching a lengthy caption to it as she asserts her willingness to help Lagos achieve all of its true potentials.

Read the full caption below:

"It’s #throwbackthursday and I want to take you all back to 12th July, 2022 when I was unveiled as the running mate for Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor). I am extremely honored with my principal’s decision of choosing me to join him in achieving his vision towards making Lagos live up to its true potentials as a mega-city."

"I have always been an advocate for good governance which is evident in the content I churn out and I am highly sensitive to the plight of people. More so, being an employer of labour and engaging in the management of people for over a decade, I understand the dynamics of leadership by service. Fortunately, this aligns with my principal’s burning desire to make a positive change and bring a breath of fresh air to Lagosians. I pledge my total support to this course in every step of our journey. I’m ready to work, so let us make an actual change and bring hope of a better Lagos to the residents of Lagos; the women, the children, people doing business in Lagos, those paying tax in Lagos, the grassroots, the elites and all Lagosians at large."

See how Nigerians reacted to the moment:

@jade_azeez

"Incoming Deputy Governor #jandorfunke2023 "

@habbylity

"Her Excellency ❤️"

@oseun_gan

"You always give yourself to any course that you handle at anytime, LAGOS go be that big state in the world.."

Source: Legit.ng