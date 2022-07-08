The PDP in Lagos has denied the report that it has picked the Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as its deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 poll

The Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied nominating Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as Olajide Adeniran's running mate, the party's gubernatorial candidate.

The party's publicity secretary, Hakeem Amode, as reported by The Nation, said PDP was not aware of any running mate yet.

The party was reacting to a report that claimed the emergence of Akindele as its deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Amode said it is not the responsibility of anyone to announce the party's deputy governorship candidate yet, urging the people to wait for Jandor to announce his deputy.

"The candidate will announce who his running mate is and he has not done that. We should wait for the official announcement."

Reports show that Akindele has become the party's deputy governorship candidate.

I am not certain of Funke Akindele as Jandor's running mate - PDP chieftain

A party chieftain also revealed that he was not certain about the choice of the actress as running mate.

He said he only read the report on social media but maintained that social media would not be the right channel to announce a running mate.

Efforts to speak with Adeniran were unsuccessful as repeated calls to his phone were not answered.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has reportedly been picked as the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos.

Akindele was reported to have emerged as the deputy governorship candidate after beating five other nominees for the position.

Sources who confirmed the development, however, said her selection is yet to be officially announced by the party

