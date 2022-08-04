“I Used to Wait for My Neighbours to Finish Cooking”: BBNaija’s Bisola Opens on Being Extremely Poor
- Actress and reality star Bisola Aiyeola has opened up about a part of her life that many people are not aware of
- The former BBNaija star in a trending video mentioned how there is no reward given to people who suffer
- Bisola briefly talked about her extremely poor background while letting people know that there is nothing wrong with spending on themselves when they can afford it
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Bisola Aiyeola has stirred mixed reactions from many after opening up about some of her life experiences in the past.
The reality star in a viral video mentioned how people deserve everything that life offers to them and they should be open to welcoming beautiful experiences.
Bisola stressed that there is no reward for suffering while letting people know that she has been destitute at some point in her life.
"Some yahoo guys are not happy with the money they have": Bella Shmurda makes a case for internet fraudsters
According to her, it was so bad at the time that she would always wait for her neighbours to finish cooking before she got food to eat.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The actress, however, added that she has also experienced the good part of life and has learnt that there is no award for people who suffer the most.
She encouraged people to live a life of comfort if they can afford it. According to her, people can also take things a notch higher by enjoying life’s luxury, especially if they have worked hard to afford such special treatments.
Watch her speak below:
Social media users react
callmeanilanry_dmw said:
"Everybody been going through a lot."
itz_abi_young_ said:
"Poverty is not good at all. Nothing sweet make you get money."
queeen__oma said:
"That’s how I spend my money With whole of my body."
"He's a bad person that messed my life up": KokoZaria's daughter heavily slams dad, dumps his surname
leeeymarrh said:
"Wo everybody have been going through a lot."
faustinadung said:
"Nigerians no go hear thing one o na so so u no suffer reach me we sabi ."
sharon_chigozirim said:
"Na only Naija dey like competition for who suffer pass."
Bisola screams with joy as Bovi sprays her money
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Ini Dima-Okojie was all shades of fun and the guests who attended her traditional wedding party had a great time as well.
Popular actress Bisola Aiyeola went home with more money than she came with as comedian Bovi rained cash on her.
The highlight of the video was the moment Bisola's colleague Akah Nnani tried to take part of the money the actress was being sprayed.
Source: Legit.ng