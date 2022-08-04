Actress and reality star Bisola Aiyeola has opened up about a part of her life that many people are not aware of

The former BBNaija star in a trending video mentioned how there is no reward given to people who suffer

Bisola briefly talked about her extremely poor background while letting people know that there is nothing wrong with spending on themselves when they can afford it

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Bisola Aiyeola has stirred mixed reactions from many after opening up about some of her life experiences in the past.

The reality star in a viral video mentioned how people deserve everything that life offers to them and they should be open to welcoming beautiful experiences.

BBNaija's Bisola opens on being extremely poor. Photo: @iambisola

Source: Instagram

Bisola stressed that there is no reward for suffering while letting people know that she has been destitute at some point in her life.

According to her, it was so bad at the time that she would always wait for her neighbours to finish cooking before she got food to eat.

The actress, however, added that she has also experienced the good part of life and has learnt that there is no award for people who suffer the most.

She encouraged people to live a life of comfort if they can afford it. According to her, people can also take things a notch higher by enjoying life’s luxury, especially if they have worked hard to afford such special treatments.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

callmeanilanry_dmw said:

"Everybody been going through a lot."

itz_abi_young_ said:

"Poverty is not good at all. Nothing sweet make you get money."

queeen__oma said:

"That’s how I spend my money With whole of my body."

leeeymarrh said:

"Wo everybody have been going through a lot."

faustinadung said:

"Nigerians no go hear thing one o na so so u no suffer reach me we sabi ."

sharon_chigozirim said:

"Na only Naija dey like competition for who suffer pass."

Source: Legit.ng