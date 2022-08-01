Veteran Nigerian musician and gospel singer Chief Ebenezer Obey’s son Olayinka Olalekan Obey-Fabiyi has passed away

Media personality, Seun Oleketuyi broke the heartbreaking news in a post shared on his Instagram page

Condolence messages have poured in for the legendary musician Obey who only celebrated his 80th birthday a few months ago

It is indeed a sad and troubling time in the household of juju music veteran and gospel musician, Chief Ebenezer Obey, following the death of his son.

Media personality and Nollywood producer, Seun Oleketuyi broke the sad news of 48-year-old Olayinka Olalekan Obey-Fabiyi’s passing on Instagram.

“Chief Ebenezer Obey’s son, Olayinka is dead,” the post read.

According to reports making the round, the 48-year-old passed away on Friday, July 29 and was interred on Saturday, July 30.

Condolence messages pour in

sauceprince1 said:

"This is beyond SAD, he must be going through ALOT. Dear God, please grant him the fortitude to bear the loss. No one prays for something like this, LIFE can be UNFAIR sometimes. No! No!! No!!!. This isn't what we want dear GOD."

rb__candles said:

"This is so heartbreaking ( God give the family the fortitude to bear the loss."

ernah_beaby said:

"So painful for a parent to bury their child…lord comfort his family."

badapplegram_ said:

"And I like his music very humble man in my area may God bless the dead."

partypacks_solution1 said:

"So sad! May we not weep over our kids in Jesus name"

northyasake said:

"I don't think there is anything as painful as losing your child while you're still alive."

abuja.kids_fashionistng said:

"What a loss @ may God comfort the family. I pray for every parent's may we never have cause to burry our children in Jesus name Amen."

