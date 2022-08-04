BBNaija Level-Up stars, Bella and Sheggz, had a a conversation about the moment the later tried to settle her rift with Eloswag

Bella categorically told him not to settle things whenever she has an issue with anyone in the house because she doesn't like it

Sheggz calmed her down and explained the need to intervene in their matter, Nigerians have reacted to their conversation

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 star, Bella, seemed to be a no nonsense person and has a mutual respect for her colleague, Sheggz

Bella revisited how Sheggz initially intervened to the issue that transpired between her and Eloswag.

Bellas warns Sheggz. Credit: @bellaokagbue @sheggzolu.

Source: Instagram

She urged him not to ever interfere or try to settle whenever she has a confrontation with anyone.

Sheggz tried to calm her down and urged her to trust his decision making because Eloswag is good to everybody and it is only normal to make effort to make peace between them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch video of their conversation below:

Nigerians react to Bella and Sheggz' conversation

Social media users have reacted differently to Sheggz and Bella's conversation,

Legit.ng picked some of the comments read below:

Agnesedibo:

"All is content. U people are not boring. We signed up for this one.:"

Stanleybiggie:

"See life…. All those people wey love to Dey drag sheggz nor go see this one oooo."

Ipeters_:

"Now he sound like a rational person, Elo deserves some respect."

Omalicha_peter23:

"Sheggz is actually a gentleman,I wonder why people dislike him."

Ibifaith:

"Bella Belle owner of big brother season 7. Las las hope say u go win."

Afeatofengineering:

"Why should she trust your decision making? This is a game show! Two weeks ago you did not even know she existed. Like have you paid her bride price? Stop it."

BBNaija level-up: Bella tells Sheggz her mum will allow her marry a Yoruba man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, Sheggz and Bella got people gushing with their lovely chats where the former inquired to know more about her.

Bella explained to Sheggz that she is a good cook who knows how to make local dishes, and she is from Anambra state.

When Sheggz asked whether her parents will allow her to marry a Yoruba man, she said she is allowed to marry whoever she wants.

Source: Legit.ng