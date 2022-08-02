Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has taken to social media to urge Nigerian politicians who do not have anything to offer not to run for office

The actress in her post pointed out that in 2023, Nigerians need a leader that can provide basic human needs

Fans and colleagues of the actress agreed with her as they took to the comment section with their opinions

Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo in a post on her Instagram page called on Nigerian politicians and what is expected of them come 2023.

The movie star disclosed that anyone who gets elected into power next year has to unfailingly provide Nigerians with basic needs such as food, healthcare, and security.

Patience Ozokwo asks Nigerian politicians vital questions

Source: Instagram

She also questioned why anyone knowing they can't or won't do anything would contest for office..

"Dear Nigerian Politicians, come 2023 we need a leader that CAN and that WILL UNFAILINGLY provide Nigerians with BASIC HUMAN NEEDS: Food, Shelter, Sleep, Clothing, Security, Employment, Good Health System, Education. These are the bare necessities for survival. Why contest if you know you can't? Why contest if you know you won't? Have we not suffered enough?"

See the post below:

Patience Ozokwo's followers share their opinions

uzee_usman:

"Cry God bless you ma’am ✊"

ugonmachika07:

"Mummy pls tell them.❤️"

a_amogu:

" percent. I agree with you."

facetventertainment:

"A mother that knows and feel the pain of her children has spoken... well said mom. "

therealesthereduh_:

"Greed no gree dem useless old cargo's"

t_smoke_plug:

"We have suffered enough!!!!"

3ginvestments:

"Ma, you forgot sustainable JOBS for the masses. Biko."

official_eugenia_okoli:

"God will see us through Amen."

Mummy G.O calls out actress Patience Ozokwo

Nigerian preacher, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, aka Mummy G.O is known for her preachings about acts that can hinder people from entering heaven and going to hell.

Mummy G.O returned and her target was veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo also known as Mama Gee.

She said if the actress who used to be wicked and a chain smoker made heaven then her church members are fools.

