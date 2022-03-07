Popular music entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin expressed his likeness for Nigerians superstars Davido and Wizkid

Ubi explained that he never hated Wizkid as he attended all his three shows at O2 Arena last November and preached that the two singers are not enemies

His comments sparked a reaction from Cubana Chiefpriest who said, he's supposed to like the one who puts him in a jet, Nigerians have reacted differently to his comments

Music entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin and celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest got people talking on social media after making remarks about music superstars, Wizkid and Davido.

Ubi took to his social media page to express his likeness for the two musicians who he said are Nigerian ambassadors to the world.

Ubi Franklin speaks on his love for Wizkid and Davido. Credit: @ubifranklinofficial @wizkidayo @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The Tripple MG boss said he never hated Wizkid as he attended all his three shows at O2 Arena back in November 2021 and he blogged about it on his page.

Cubana Chiefpriest commented on his post and declared that it's not possible to love them equally:

"You too explain !!!! Fact remains that you can’t love them equal, na who put you for jet you suppose love pass."

Check out Ubi's post below:

Nigerians react differently

Social media users have reacted differently to Cubana Chiefpriest's advice to Ubi Franklin.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Bitcoin_chief:

"Do your thing this people will always talk."

Shugarnene:

"He didn't say he loves them equally, he said he dosen't hate one. Simple English."

Yoyo_chic:

"Cubana please rest…stop trying to create friction. After you’ll come and say na joke."

Prankhottie

"Chief priest doing too much until Davido Serve am breakfast."

Hamed.blessing:

"This man talks too much why can’t someone love them equally smh."

i_am_amii2:

"Fact thou You can’t love wizkid and Davido equally."

Nigerians drag Ubi Franklin over photo of him carrying Davido's Ifeanyi

Legit.ng previously reported that Ubi Franklin shared a photo of him, Davido, and Ifeanyi on board a jet.

Ubi could be seen in the photo carrying Ifeanyi on his lap as Nigerians asked him if he had added the role of a nanny to his job description.

The talent manager responded to those dragging him over the photo as he said he was sure they wanted the job.

