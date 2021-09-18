A Black American woman has expressed love for Wizkid's Ojuelegba song that was released in 2014 and became a hit

The unidentified woman could be seen in her car showering encomium on the Grammy Award-winning singer for the song

While driving, she sang the first part of the song beautifully well but couldn't sing her favourite part well

A Black American woman has warmed hearts on social media after gushing over Wizkid's old song Ojuelegba in a cute video.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @officialhiptv, the woman sang the song and noted that her best lyrics were the part Wizkid expressed gratitude to his mum for all her prayers over him.

The Black American woman warmed hearts online after expressing love for WIzkid's Ojuelegba song. Photo credit: @officialhiptv

Source: Instagram

After singing the first part of the song beautifully well, the unidentified woman tried singing her favourite parts but didn't get it.

According to the woman, she doesn't know what Wizkid is saying in that part but she totally agrees with him.

In her words:

"I don't know what you're saying but I feel you. I feel you and I totally agree with you. Because whatever you're saying, you got a whole lot of passion behind it. I don't know what he's saying on that part, but that's my favourite part of that song."

Social media reacts

The video warmed hearts on social media and many soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@calm_annie_ said:

"music is a universal language.... I like ravvy from Tanzania even though I don’t understand what he’s singing."

@callme_mobola wrote:

"she murdered d song “ E kira fun mummy o ojoju mo Lon shey adura."

@boom_daddy_ commented:

"Shey Na naija song she Dey sing or southy song?"

@officialradeo said:

"music is life....period."

@bemiwo wrote:

"The rhythm Dey her head , despite not knowing the lyrics. That’s the power of music."

@victoria.abia said:

"Wow this is lovely."

Source: Legit.ng