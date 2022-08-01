Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy, took fans down memory lane when he and his former partner, D'Banj, went to Abuja to promote the singer's first album

Don Jazzy noted that when he played the entire album for the people who were meant to examine it, they were not impressed with the body of work

The music producer then said the people sighted Blackface's track, Hard Life, as a typical example of a hit song, the statement that got the singer proud of his amazing works

Don Jazzy talked about the embarrassing encounter he had with his former Mo'hits partner, D'Banj, when they went to Abuja to promote the singer's debut No Long Thing album.

During a conversation with DJ BigN, Don Jazzy noted that he and D'Banj went to Abuja to further penetrate their market, but the result they got was not encouraging. People who examined the songs on the album felt there were no hits in it.

Don Jazzy explained how Abuja examiners preferred Blackface's song to D'Banj's first album. Credit: @donjazzy @blackfacenaija @iambangalee

A little embarrassed Don Jazzy and D'Banj then asked the people what hit songs meant to them, and they mentioned Blackface's Hard Life.

Blackface shared Don Jazzy's revelation video about his song on his Instagram page and commended himself for making quality sounds from way back.

The singer bragged about having levels and standards when it comes to music since 2004/2005, as he mentioned some of his hits.

He also wondered why his music has stopped playing on radio and TV stations as he condemned the standard of contemporary music coming out of the country.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Blackface's post

Music lovers have reacted differently to Blackface's post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sdawango:

"Omo dis is deep imagine wetin he hit song den and wetin be hit song now we go front or back."

Uzybestofficial:

"Blackface na kanda wey nobody fit chew. Some musicians for don fizzle out since if they pass through wetin Blackface pass through .Dude is talented though."

Fromnigeria:

"Everybody knows the king. They just won't give him his flowers. Don Jazzy, na correct man you be. Thanks for this revelation."

Romeypondis:

"BlackFace has more to offer Nigeria, but show promoters are sometimes killers of Destiny. We keep believing and Moving."

