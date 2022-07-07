Nigerian singer Davido was adorable as a kid, and even after fathering three children, fans still find some of his actions charming

The singer unconsciously touches his nose especially when he is talking and a throwback video shows that it is a habit he started as a child

Nigerians could not help but gush over little Davido in the video as he showed off the cars in his father's compound

Popular Nigerian singer Davido is one of the few celebrities who have an unconscious thing that they do which many might find adorable.

The singer likes to slightly touch his nose especially when he is talking and a throwback video has shown that he picked up the habit as a child.

Video shows Davido doing his adorable nose thing as a kid Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, a much younger Davido was being interviewed as he explained how some of the cars in his father's huge compound came to be.

In the short clip, Davido touched his nose as he spoke, and many people found it adorable.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

stellacutiegh:

"So touching and nice to watch. I watched it like 1000 times see cuteness "

bellepeauworld:

"He is used to having people around him from childhood hence the crowd u see with him now!!see comot music or who sing pass or who big pass!!This guy has a sweet personality!!how can one not even like him??"

iam_wayvee:

"Omo e be like say me sef go start to dey scratch my nose now oo, e fit be say that thing dey bring money "

young_jomiloju:

"Baba always holding waist too since he was a kid "

fiercelycozy_:

"Picking on his nose. It’s follow come o "

chiomacontagious:

"Awww❤️❤️❤️ he still does that till now."

sandypreneur:

"He still has his childhood face and chubby stature "

who_is_ewa:

"See my baby nowwwwww❤️"

Ifeanyi scatters Davido’s tastefully furnished living room

Davido's son Ifeanyi has no idea how much the things in his father's house costs and just being a toddler, he plays with everything.

In a series of clips shared by Isreal DMW, Ifeanyi was seen playing around Davido's tastefully furnished living room as he watched cartoon on the huge Bang and Olufsen TV.

Ifeanyi scattered the area as he danced, jumped from floor to couch and even decided that standing on the mount where the TV which reportedly cost Davido N68m was placed is a good view.

