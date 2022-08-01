Ace music producer Don Jazzy talked about not being there enough for his friends and associates during their most trying times

This was contained in a statement he released on social media to thank everyone who reached out to him after the passing of his mum

The record label boss lost his mum on Friday, July 22, 2022, and has since taken time from social media and just made a return

Veteran Nigerian music executive, Micheal Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy, has taken the time to apologise to his friends and associates for not being there enough for them whenever they lost a loved one.

The record label boss, who recently lost his mum to cancer, shared a post on his social media pages to thank everyone that reached out to him to console him over the passing of his mother.

The singer noted that when he announced his mum's death on social media, it was the toughest caption he had to write.

In his latest post, he said experience is the best teacher. He used the opportunity to apologise to his friends and associates for not doing enough during their trying times.

Don also shared that the funeral details of his mum's burial will be made public once finalised.

See Don Jazzy's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Don Baba J's post:

@mrmacaroni1

"Love Always Baba mi ❤️❤️❤️"

@ayrastarr

"We love you jazzy"

@toyin_abraham

"Sorry browe love you so much"

@theangeljbsmith

"So sorry don; wishing you healing"

@bustlineyetunde

"We are with you all the way❤️"

Don Jazzy announces his mother's death, his father reveals she fought cancer

Legit.ng recalls that some weeks ago, Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, lost his mother to cancer. The seasoned music producer made this known via his Instagram handle on Friday night, July 22, 2022.

The music producer noted that his mother died earlier in the day. In announcing the death of his dearly beloved mother, he claimed that he had never typed a more difficult caption than he had to do to announce the passing of his mother.

Don Jazzy's father as well on his page, revealed that his wife battled cancer before her passing.

