A little boy stirred hilarious reactions over his response to his mother, who asked if he was ready for school

The two-year-old was getting set to go to school for the first time when he suddenly changed his face

Social media users have penned down hilarious reactions to the video as nobody expected his sudden change in mood

A viral video shows a cute little boy getting prepared by his mother for his first day at school.

His doting mother had spent hours studying with him and teaching him important questions about himself and his family.

On the eve of school resumption day, the little boy, however, expressed his disinterest.

Little boy says he's not interested in school Photo Credit: @themarshhfamily

Source: UGC

After jumping around with his school bag and answering all questions correctly, his mother asked him if he was ready for school, and his mood suddenly changed.

"No! No, I can't", the little boy replied with a sad face.

TikTok users react to the video

@jchei1026 said:

"As someone who used to teach preschoolers, starting school knowing his name, Mom & Dad’s names, AND his birthday is pretty impressive."

@talentlessthot stated:

"As a daycare worker, I love when the kids know their birthday so I can tell them what their zodiac sign is, lmao."

@madimchambers reacted:

"What a cutie! I teach kindergarteners that don’t know their birthday! He’s going to do great!"

@tayg256 reacted:

"My 2yr old just started school. She kept saying no, but when we got there, she said see ya later mommy. I was sick. He will do great Mommy."

@parkerslittlepeople noted:

"He knows his birthday?Do you know how many 1st graders I've had who don't know their birthdays? Good work!"

@balegna60 commented:

"That's exactly how I feel about return to work tomorrow. I feel him on thousand percent."

@lynn3646 added:

"Oh my gosh what a cutie and so smart. He's so ready for school he'll love it I'm sure. Enjoy little one."

Watch the video below:

Mum dances with little son to prepare him for school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a mother and son both dressed in uniform and dancing together has melted hearts online.

According to the mother who shared the beautiful video via her TikTok page, her son was not eager to go to school. After much thinking, she decided to make her babyboy willing to go to school using a very hilarious method.

In a viral video, she dressed in uniform and rocked socks as she danced and matched together with the little boy who was all smiles.

Source: Legit.ng