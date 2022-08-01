Judy Austin, the second wife of popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie,got people talking when she shared photos of her husband on Instagram and eulogised him

The actress mentioned some qualities Yul has as she declared that he is 98 per cent perfect and a good man for all

She also referred to Yul as the best director in Nollywood and prayed for him and his children. Nigerians have reacted to the post

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin is in the mood to hail her actor husband, and she did is a beautiful way.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share photos of the actor and used some lovely words to qualify him as she hailed some of his unique attributes.

Judy declared that Yul's strength and resilience are worth studying at University and noted that he is a kind man.

She prayed for him and authoritatively called him the best director in Nollywood:

"Your artistic interpretation is nothing short of extraordinary and I pray your talents will continue to grow and be a huge blessing to this world.

No one is perfect but…. You’re 98% good and that’s what I consider perfection!"

Nigerians react to Judy's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Judy Austin's post hailing Yul Edochie.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Singbehjoanna:

"Judy Judy Judy how many times did I call you the person that studies him for more than 17years still having sleepless night hope you know."

Chychykay:

"I hope when he get the third wife loading, you will still he happy and sing all this praises. Good luck."

Okoyechidinma64:

"Cos he posted and praised his daughter that's why you posted , this life no balance at all."

Princessgray75:

"Congratulations Judy, just remember just how u get them is how u loose them."

