“The Newest Doctors”: Comedian AY Makun and Singer Oritsefemi’s Wives Bag Doctorate Awards Abroad
- Congratulatory messages have poured in for the wives of popular Nigerian entertainers AY Makun and Oritsefemi
- Makun’s wife, Mabel, and Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila, both bagged doctorate awards from the Commonwealth University
- Both ladies took to their Instagram page with photos and videos from their ceremony as many congratulated them
It is indeed a proud moment of celebration in the families of popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun and singer Oritsefemi following the academic achievements of their wives.
Mabel Makun and Nabila Fash in recent Instagram posts happily disclosed that they both bagged doctorate awards from the Commonwealth University.
“Don't stop working hard cos no one is clapping, someday you will receive your flowers - Dr Nabila Fash. I received a doctorate award from the Commonwealth University. Call me Dr Nabila,” Oritsefemi’s wife wrote on Instagram.
See her post below:
Interestingly, Mabel Makun bagged two different doctorate awards as she revealed that the second one was from the University of Azteca.
See her post below:
Congratulatory messages pour in
nana_afuamcrighteous said:
"Dr Mrs Makun !!! Keep inspiring, we are emulating your steps. We watch you from afar and we practice the little you make us see on social media."
fikkyaudrey said:
"The kind of inspiration every girl child would love. Congratulations Dr Mrs Makun."
docfk1 said:
"Congrats bubbly Dr Nabila. God's continuance blessings and success."
ify0406 said:
"Didnt i say youre a silent achiever! Dr N.O Congratulations darling."
layoleoyatogun said:
"Congratulations Dr Nabila."
hulukluvly said:
"Omg this so inspiring. Congratulations ma'am. Dr Nabila. Love you loads."
