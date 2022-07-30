Popular Nigerian singer, T-Classic during a recent interview, talked about the forgettable experience he had in Abuja

The singer revealed that doctors told him that grinded bottle substance was found in his system after consuming the poison

T-Classic also stated that his management didn't want to inform him about it, Nigerians have reacted differently to his revelation

Singer T-Classic during an interview with TVC revisited the food poisoning incident I fell victim to some time ago.

The music star noted that even though his management team tried to conceal it, he learned from his doctor that a strange substance got into his system.

T-Classic speaks on his food poisoning incident Credit: tclassic_mne

Source: Instagram

T-Classic stated that he consumed grinded bottles in either his drinks or food.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him:

"The doctor said it was grinded bottle substance, I don't know how that happened, the poisong was like a grinded bottle in my drink or food I don't know which one I was in Abuja that time, I was scared."

Watch a clip from his interview below:

Nigerians react to T-Classic's interview

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to T-Classic's interview about his food poisoning incident.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Iamsarmiz:

"Done by a friend I guess, be careful of people around you."

Vogueby_ad:

"Grinded bottle keh! How na? Go and appreciate that doctor for saving your life ooo cos I can’t imagine bottle only your system. The heart of man is wicked Kai."

Streetbarh:

"Is this playing? Person put grinded bottle in your drink or food when it is not pepper. Thank God for saving your life oooo. Beware of friends."

Mystic__curves:

"This could be a warning, change all your circle if possible the so called management team sef. Make dem no go try again. People wicked o."

T-Classic almost cries as troll calls him 'struggling artiste'

Legit.ng previously reported that T-Classic caught the attention of Nigerians on social media following an encounter with a fan on Instagram.

The music star initiated an IG live session and an individual who joined tagged the singer as a 'struggling artiste.

T-Classic didn't find the comment funny and this led to the artist losing his cool and even refusing to listen to friends who tried to get him off-camera.

Source: Legit.ng