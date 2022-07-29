Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is set to walk down the aisle soon and both her fans and colleagues are excited for her

Popular businessman Cubana Chiefpriest is also looking forward to the day and he has publicly announced that he would be attending the singer's wedding

Known for his lavish spending at weddings and other events, Mercy as well as her fans have excitedly reacted to his statement

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo recently had her introduction ceremony and clips from the event warmed the hearts of many online.

One of the highlights of the event was the moment she sang to a huge crowd from the balcony of her father's house.

Cubana Chiepriest discloses he will be attending Mercy Chinwo's wedding Photo credit: @mercychinwo/@cubana_chiefpriest

One of the several people who reacted to the video was popular millionaire businessman Cubana Chiefpriest.

The businessman got Mercy Chinwo dancing for joy after he revealed that he would be attending her wedding.

Known for his lavish spending style at parties, Chiefpriest asked the gospel singer if she was ready for him.

Check out their exchange below:

cubana_chiefpriest:

"I Dey come your wedding, hope you re ready !!!!"

mercychinwo"

"@cubana_chiefpriest ‍♂️‍♂️"

See the post below:

Reactions to Chiefpriest's statement

jessypinkskincare:

"@cubana_chiefpriest shutdown!!!! "

kingspillar55:

"@cubana_chiefpriest Dr Eze mmuo. Mazi 46 cows"

japheth_light:

"@cubana_chiefpriest how many cows this time?"

hennylaztv:

"@cubana_chiefpriest wike go build another flyover so that traffic no go hold ezemuo."

patricksarahene:

"@cubana_chiefpriest she's capable to host you sir @mercychinwo get ready ooooo."

ojiugoanawalueze_1:

"@cubana_chiefpriest case closed…everybody go home pls because is about to be a total shutdown "

lifeofkelvinnosa:

"@cubana_chiefpriest e done spoil be that,@mercychinwo just rent people to pick money"

Mercy Chinwo cries for food during introduction ceremony

Much loved Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, recently had their introduction ceremony in Port Harcourt.

The gospel singer left many of her fans amused after she was spotted showing her playful side in a viral video.

The music star, just like many brides on their day, appeared to be very hungry, and she went to the food stand by herself to look for food.

Source: Legit.ng