Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo recently had fans talking on social media after she showed a playful side to her

In a viral video on social media, the music star was seen crying for food like a child at her engagement ceremony

Chinwo went to the food stand and begged for fisherman soup as people tried to lead her away

Much loved Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, recently got engaged in Port Harcourt.

The gospel singer left many of her fans amused after she was spotted showing her playful side in a viral video.

The music star, just like many brides on their day, appeared to be very hungry, and she went to the food stand by herself to look for food.

Mercy Chinwo crying for food at her engagement ceremony. Photos: @ticokitchen

Source: Instagram

Chinwo, in her full bridal attire, was seen opening all the food plates to check for what she wanted as she cried like a child in the cute video.

The gospel star kept on saying that she wanted to eat and that she should be given fisherman soup.

When she was almost led away by someone who said she wasn’t meant to be there, Chinwo cried like a child, and it made the onlookers laugh.

See the adorable video below:

Internet users react to cute video of Mercy Chinwo being a foodie at her wedding

After the video went viral on social media, a number of people spoke on how cute the gospel singer is as they gushed over the clip. Read some of their comments below:

Christy_swatch:

“Omg..this is the first time I’ve paid a closer look to her face …she’s cute ..”

Oma_steve:

“Mercy wanna chow please give her food.”

Madrina_baby:

“She’s so cuteeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Very playful a whole vibe ❤️❤️.”

Wyn_shirley:

“Her energy is so contagious . Congratulations gorgeous @mercychinwo .”

Osas_joan_edegbe:

“I have watched this video a million times and it still makes me smile! ❤️ Congratulations @mercychinwo ❤️.”

Samchoicedede:

“@mercychinwo congrats mama❤️❤️.”

Bukis_kitchen_delight:

“She's so beautiful .. Congratulations @mercychinwo ❤️.”

Nice one.

Mercy Chinwo shows off ring at introduction ceremony

Different photos and videos from the beautiful ceremony made the rounds on social media, with the gospel singer radiating joy and happiness.

Mercy rocked a gorgeous and statement traditional piece with a headgear to match.

She was seen dancing and singing some of her songs in most of the clips.

Source: Legit.ng