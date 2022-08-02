Nigerian music star Davido is currently in Ghana, and it is trending for different reasons on social media platforms

A viral video showed the moment the Nigerian gave money to some people at the Airport in Ghana following his arrival in the country

The DMW boss’ kind gesture as further stirred reactions on social media, with many of his fans and followers hailing him

Popular singer and DMW label owner David Adeleke better known as Davido, continues to make headlines over his trip to Ghana.

A video which recently surfaced on social media showed the moment Davido blessed the lives of some people at the Accra Airport as he rained money on them.

Video showed Davido giving out money. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido counted some dollar bills, which he handed to them as they expressed gratitude to the singer.

The video showed some workers at the airport surrounding the singer as some took pictures of him.

See the video below:

Davido is famous for his kind gestures on and off social media, with a number of people being beneficiaries of his goodwill and kind

Fans hail Davido’s kind gesture

Many of the singer’s fans have since taken to social media to commend him for his goodwill, while others showered prayers on him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iam_amyzon:

"OBO alone❤️."

jerranorichy:

"Later they will sake them..: this people never learn."

sharagolden1:

"God will bless the dude is not about having,are u a giver?????"

king_kingbee:

"God almighty will bless you and protect you ."

kelly_arab:

"No dey encourage them abeg."

Davido causes major traffic in Ghana

Nigerian music star Davido caused traffic in town and on social media as he touched down in Ghana with his crew.

The musician and his boys left the Kotoka International Airport with a fleet of cars that caused a stir in town.

The fleet of vehicles featured all types of popular luxury car brands that turned heads. The crew were met by a large crowd who were excited to see them.

The video caused a stir on social media as folks reacted with interesting comments.

Source: Legit.ng