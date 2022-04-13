After participating in the World Cup theme song for 2022, Davido, alongside the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha, Darey, among others, took part in a football challenge

The surprising thing for many Nigerians was the fact that Davido was the one who was handed the captain band despite the football legends in the squad

Many of the singer's fans and followers have since taken to social media to hail him for the achievement

Nigerian music star and DMW label owner Davido is known for his love for sports and keeping fit, which might be one of the reasons he was included as a part of the team Nigeria squad that played in the UEFA Champions League Tour.

Davido played alongside the likes of ex-Nigerian internationals Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and Pastor Taribo, with the likes of MI and Darey also participating.

Davido captains Okocha, Amokachi, Taribo, MI others to novelty match. Credit: @mufasatundeednut @tooexclusive_com

The Nigerian singer, who was handed the captain band, led Team Nigeria to face UEFA Ambassador Clarence Seedorf's led squad to play in the game, which took place in Lagos.

A video before the match took place has gone viral on social media.

Fans hail Davido as he leads Team Nigeria in a football match

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

brightome:

"Omo na davido wear captain band lol."

princerolexe:

"Nothing wey money nor fit do sha Dem leave footballers give musician captain."

victormadumere:

"Davido don turn footballer in one minute ooo."

mek6ix:

"OBO na everything ibeg ..make Dem dey sold in dey sold out ..if OBO won sold out he go still sold out but ur fav can't do the rest things wey OBO dey do ...001 for a reason."

i_am_onyibestt:

"Davido Don turn footballer again. Arbeg make unah return our obo ooh. We no fit talk ."

