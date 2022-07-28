“I Will Serve You Again in Another Life”: Isreal Gushes Over Davido After He Got Another 2 Years UK Visa
- Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s logistics manager, Israel DMW, was recently filled with gratitude to his boss
- Taking to social media, Israel shared a heartfelt note where he expressed great joy at getting another two years visa, all thanks to the singer
- According to Isreal, if he comes to this world again, he will serve Davido and this raised comments online
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal, has continued to remain grateful to his boss over his impact on his life.
Isreal, who is known to be a bit dramatic, took to his social media page to share the good news of his UK visa with fans.
On his Instagram story, the singer’s PA explained that he had gotten another two years visa to the UK, all thanks to Davido.
To fully express his gratitude, Israel wrote on his page that if he ever comes to this world again, he will still want to serve the singer.
He wrote:
“I just got another 2yrs UK visa into my life. Thanks my oga. If I come another life again, it is you I will serve. E remain America o.”
See a screenshot of his post below:
Internet users reacts to Isreal’s statement on serving Davido in another life
Not long after the singer’s PA celebrated his two years UK visa online, the post went viral on social media and fans reacted to it. A number of them found it interesting that he wouldn't mind serving someone in another life. Read some of their comments below:
Nytcrawler_:
“Loyalty to the right people pays.”
Zoftig_sucre:
“He's such a grateful heart.”
Julyeth2911:
“So ur next life u wan still serve person na wa for servant ooo.”
Sugarbaby_mimi126:
“Na to park e wife and him go uk.”
Hammydat:
“He loves David so much.”
Prankhottie:
“Who get OBO get person .”
Nice one.
Davido laments as naira crashes to N710 per dollar
The current inflation in Nigeria has continued to cause an outcry on social media even from top singer and billionaire son, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke.
On July 27, 2022, news made the rounds online that the naira has further crashed to N710 per $1.
Popular music star, Davido, was not left out of the complaints and he took to his social media page to lament.
The music star who was in Netherlands at the time, posted a photo of his glass of drink and noted that in naira, it cost N25,000.
