Nigerian singer Davido has been thrown into a state of mourning as he loses a friend identified as Tommy

Davido shared a video of him and Tommy via his Instagram story as he included a heartbreak emoji

There have been mixed reactions trailing Tommy’s death as he still shared posts on his Instastory hours ago

There are speculations that Nigerian music star Davido has lost a bosom friend named Tommy.

This speculation arose after the singer took to his Instagram story to share a video of him and his late friend, Tommy, where he wished him a happy birthday a few years back.

Video of Davido and Tommy. Credit: @davido @tommydnc

The singer included a heartbreak emoji in the post and wrote, “Tommy why?”

Davido also dropped a heartbreak on Tommy’s page as some of his followers wrote ‘Rest in peace.' in the comment section.

Tommy’s death has stirred reactions as he had shared some posts via his Instastory hours ago. However, as of the time of this report, there are no official statements on the cause of Tommy’s death.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kleverjarret:

"How can someone that posted 10 hrs ago dead ?? Na wa ph."

emperor_bolojay:

"Saddest moment of my life ."

p_richieofficial:

"@emperor_bolojay bro what’s happened to him, he still came live last night."

kingparow2:

"This must be diddy from ilasamaja if I'm not wrong."

kingparow2:

"@dk_79_ jesssusssssssss‍♂️ had me and my guys had discussions about him we just don't know were took his clothing career forward to in life. Chaiiiii one of the good guys we were all looking up to while growing up in ilasamaja kaaaaaiii."

iamchimakingsley:

"How Come. Indeed Life Is Unpredictable Mehn. How Can Someone That Posted Few Hours Ago Be Dead Na? How’s that even possible?"

