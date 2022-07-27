Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has sent members of the online community gushing after sharing a lovely video of her family

One of Omoni's sons, Gozi, clocked a new age and the family decided to celebrate in their own little way

The video posted captured Omoni's husband, Nnamdi, busting dance moves to Kizz Daniel’s Buga alongside his grownup sons

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli’s son, Gozi recently clocked a new age and was lovingly celebrated by his family members.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram page that captured the celebratory mood in their home as everyone joined the celebrant of the day.

The video captured Omoni's husband, Nnamdi, joining his grownup sons to bust moves to Kizz Daniel’s Buga song.

Interestingly, Nnamdi appeared to have more dance moves than his sons who should have given him a run for his money.

Sharing the heartwarming post, Omoni wrote:

"Ladies and gentlemen, na kitchen I dey since o! Who will cook for my own birthday bayi? ♀️Anyway, it makes them happy so I will do it again in a heartbeat Happy birthday @gozioboli"

Social media users react

tosynchuks_okoye said:

"Why is it that the boys can’t dance like Mr Oboli? happy birthday to him. God bless your beautiful family."

amirabakare5 said:

"Mr Oboli is a dancer shaaa ,the boys took after momma ."

rootsnjuices said:

"The Dad is a better dancer than his Sons.

precious.ijay said:

"I love them always Happy all the time , a family that stay together pray together keep it up ."

uyehpatience said:

"The papa sobi dance pass the boys God bless."

ijelesfeetbackupage said:

"This one na my husband plus his mom and my children they dance from morning till night."

