BBNaija star, Ike Onyema has in sensational posts replied his colleague Mercy Eke over her comments on a podcast

Ike advised Mercy to drop receipts of the time she ever took care of him as he declared his intentions to get in the mud with the people dragging him

He also lampooned Nedu and Pretty Mike for talking about him in such a manner and questioned where his friendship with them stands

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 ex-housemate, Ike Onyema, is not letting his colleague, Mercy Eke, remarks about him slide as he made sensational replies to all her allegations.

Ike shared videos of the moment Mercy Eke denied ever dating him and bragged about taking care of him, he accompanied the posts with lengthy captions to slam the podcast organisers and Lambo herself.

Ike slams Mercy Eke, Nedu and others. Credit: @iam_ikeonyema @official_mercyeke @prettymikeoflagos @nedu_wazobiafm

Source: Instagram

He referred to the podcast as a dead one who couldn't even afford adverts to promote it but used his name for clouts.

The reality stars vowed to join in the party as he declared that no lady ever took care of him as if anyone ever does, they should share the receipts of the one thing they have done.

He also called out two of the hosts of the show for failing to take care of their families but are quick to talk irrelevant things about him. He warned them not to use him to count sheap scores as he might be dropping their receipts as well.

Check out Ike's posts below:

Nigerians react to Ike's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Ike's response to Mercy Eke.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sharonbensonofficial:

"But why are they always doing this Ike is a lovely and hardworking guy that I am sure of enough Abeg."

Ujuokiyi6:

"I Stan with Ike on this one, the disrespect don too much abeg."

Dozman_jk:

"Be careful who you call your friends... word on the marble."

