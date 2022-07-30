Do Better: Saga Shares Funny Video To Advise Emotional BBNaija Level-Up Housemates on How To Cry, Nini Reacts
- One of the emotional stars in the previous BBNaija show, Saga Adeolu, took to his Instagram page to share some amazing advice to the new biggie contestants
- The reality star urged the ne Level-Up stars to be better than him when they are crying as he compared his tears to a funnier one
- Saga's lover in biggie's house, Nini, dropped a funny comment on his post and Nigerians have reacted differently to it
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shina Ya Eye star, Saga Adeolu has shared a hilarious video to advise some of the male contestants who might be emotional like him.
Saga urged them not to be like him by crying with their head bowed down when they are emotionally down.
He told them to add some finesse to it and do it better as he shared a video of the kind of tears he wanted them to shed.
Saga's lover in the house also dropped a funny comment on the video, she wrote:
"You are insane ."
Watch the funny video below:
Nigerians react differently to Saga's funny video
Social media users, most especially fans of the show, trooped to the comments section of Saga's post and dropped hilarious reactions to his video.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Olanrewaju_nigeria:
"This is funny tbh, There can only be one Saga... Realness is his watchword."
Olatunjikhadija:
"That's why I really like you, nothing is to be taken too serious; this life self na cruise."
Noxiem96:
"We are laughing now but that day we were not."
Sihle_bester:
"You're with her no there's no more crying. Lol we're happy as your fans."
Esihlemalawu:
"Oh that day I was crying with you at the sametime I was laughing at you."
Saga bursts into tears as Nini disappears
Legit.ng previously reported that biggie pulled a big stunt on Saga and other housemates as he instructed Nini to leave the house and temporarily reside in a secret room.
A stunned Saga got emotional and started crying because he couldn't find Nini in the house anymore.
He protested the action by sleeping in front of the diary room as Angel and Pere came to comfort him.
