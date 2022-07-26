New BBNaija Level-Up housemate, Sheggz, got people talking when he let out yet another personal information about himself

The reality star noted that he used to be a sweet lover boy, but he has outgrown that stage

Sheggz who made the statement while his other colleagues, including Bella, watched on, noted that he will walk away from anything that stresses him

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 might still be new, but fans of the reality show have got a lot of things to say about the new housemates.

Talking about making early advances on each other, it is Sheggz and Bella, with the latter maintaining that she is not an easy-to-get kind of lady.

Sheggz talks about not being a sweet boy anymore. Credit: @sheggzolu

Source: Instagram

Acting on Bella's statement, Sheggz, during an interactive session with his colleagues, told them that he was once a sweet boy.

The reality star further hinted that if any lady stresses him now he will just walk away from whatever they have together. Bella was also present when he made the statement and asked him some questions.

Nigerians react to Sheggz video

Social media users have reacted to Sheggz's video about not being a sweet boy anymore.

Chiamy_cocolate:

"When you jam the love of your life, you go mellow."

Midefoluwa:

"If they don't communicate or express you people will complain... now they are being themselves y'all are still complaining...na was."

Jyro_gal:

"I no dey support any fine guy dis year sha, dem no dey get sense."

Rich_caraccessories:

"Bella better dodge this bullet abi na missile now cos it's not going to be easy when it will sink."

My mum will allow me to marry a Yoruba man: Bella tells Sheggz

In other news, Legit.ng reported that things got interesting between Sheggz and Bella as they sparked hilarious reactions online.

Sheggz and Bella got personal with the latter asking her some questions about marriage, and she gave him cool answers.

Bella, who is from Anambra state, maintained that her Igbo mother will allow her to marry a Yoruba man if he has money and they love each other.

