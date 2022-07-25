Popular influencer Ashmusy stirred reactions on social media with the extent she went for her birthday celebration

The young lady had a wedding-like party as she put in exotic details, from her outfit to the decoration

Friends of the influencer came through for her as they spoiled her with attention and money at the party

Just like others, popular influencer Ashmusy also marked her birthday with a lavish party and spared no detail in making it the talk of the town.

In several clips shared by the social media sensation, the lavish event was an exotic affair and wedding-like in appearance.

Influencer Ashmusy in her outfit at her birthday party Photo credit: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

Expensive details

Ashmusy entered the venue in a bright red dress with feather-like details on her back. Her hair was piled high on her head as she turned about on the stage with smoke effects.

Watch the video below:

The celebrant and her mum had a beautiful moment as they danced on stage, while friends of the influencers surrounded them and sprayed them money.

"Before I sleep.. let me post this sweet video of my mom and I My whole backbone and best friend❤️Who can guess what she told me in my ear ? Pls pls not my hair falling like a trembling mountain.., jezosssssss"

Ashmusy's hall was looking like a wedding venue with expensive decorations, a huge cake, pretty lights and picture-worthy spots.

Reactions to Ashmusy's expensive party

ucheogbodo:

"Omo it was Lit I missed ooo."

cubananativedoctor:

"Happy birthday dear but truth be told na man do this birthday for us... I swear you no fit use your own money do this."

iamutchey_xx:

"They have started again o. Later we go hear say na only one of the window be real cake."

senator_moses:

"How much does she make from comedy and her hair business to spend such money on birthday."

_mojisolami:

"Am I the only one that feels like Ashmusy is trying to copy everything Papaya does?"

adorable_baddiie:

"This influencers & skit makers una get money ohh."

Ashmusy shares sad text her mum sent for piercing her nose

Popular content creator Ashmusy trended following a video of her getting her nose pierced.

Even though her reaction from the video showed it was painful, Ashmusy went ahead to get both sides of her nose pierced.

However, her action has got her mother disappointed, who, in a message, said the content creator was beautiful naturally and didn’t have any need to pierce her nose.

