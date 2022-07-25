Big Brother Naija season 7, themed Level Up, kicked off on Saturday, July 23 and contestants with interesting personalities were unveiled

Two of the people who got social media buzzing were Hermes and Allysyn, and Nigerians have compared them to popular celebrities

According to many, Allysyn is comedian Emanuella without hair, while Hermes and Portable go hand in hand

Big Brother Naija season 7, Level Up, is in full swing and Nigerians are getting to know and pick their favourites from the house.

During the unveiling, a lot of the contestants caught the eye of viewers with their uniqueness and two of them were Allysyn and Hermes.

Nigerians think Hermes and Allysyn look like Portable and Emanuella Photo credit: @officialemanuella/@portablebaeby/@hermesiyele/@smoothaysyn

Source: Instagram

Allysyn came into the house with a bald head, and some people on Twitter think that she looks so much like 12-year-old comedian, Emanuella, who is on lowcut.

A Twitter user wrote:

"Emmanuella want disguise she think sey we no go know."

Just like the controversial singer Portable, Hermes sports an eccentric look with his piercings on his nose and ear, surplus rings, cowries, and lastly, choice and style of hair.

A Twitter post read:

"Hermes looks like Portable in disguise."

Nigerians react to the comparison

@Daddykel112:

"She come go Barb her hair come still chop beans for growth."

@sharp_africa004:

"I think say na only me notice am."

@Lynadarling:

"Na wetin make she come stop to dey smile."

@a_mayriam:

"No be lie, just like Portable."

@SaadiiQ_:

"Zazu get hope o "

@aprilthe22nd:

"This is not portable?"

@Okunnumi:

"At first I thought it's Portable"

@magna_ccartar:

"That Allysyn lips for that second frame ehn."

Hermes in a relationship with 2 women

The Big Brother Naija Season 7, the level-up edition, started on July 23, and one of the unique characters already catching attention is Hermes.

He is the expressive young man that revealed he has two official girlfriends who both know about each other.

After the induction show, the housemates sat at a round-table to get to know each other.

During his introduction, Hermes spoke about his relationship and explained the way the relationship between himself and the two ladies works and how they maintain a polyamorous affair.

Source: Legit.ng