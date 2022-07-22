Socialite and mother of Segun Awolowo, Sisi Abbah Folawiyo has been lovingly celebrated by close friends and family members as she clocks 80

The celebration did not end on social media as a private party was thrown to officially welcome Folawiyo as she becomes an octogenarian

Billionaire Folorunso Alakija, politician Florence Ita-Giwa, and Nollywood’s Sola Sobowale among others all turned up for the celebrant

Award-winning fashion designer and Nigerian socialite, Sisi Abah Folawiyo, clocked 80 on Friday, July 22, a worthy milestone. Folawiyo was heartily celebrated by close friends and family members who were more than happy to witness her become an octogenarian.

As expected, the special occasion did not go uncelebrated as a grand yet cozy party was organized to commemorate the special age.

Abbah Folawiyo marks 80th birthday. Photo: @mediaroomhub

Source: Instagram

Videos spotted on social media captured the mood at the party which had notable figures and dignitaries in attendance.

One video captured the celebrant seated alongside the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo who were both present to celebrate with her.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of All Progressive Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also graced the event with her presence.

Celebrant bust moves alongside Alakija, Ita-Giwa

Billionaire business mogul Folorunso Alakija and Senator Florence Ita-Giwa also came out to celebrate with Folawiyo on her special day.

A sweet video captured all three women showing off dance moves as other guests watched the lovely moment.

Actress Sola Sobowale spotted

A different video sighted online captured veteran Nollywood actress and King of Boys star, Sola Sobowale, who also showed up to celebrate with the celebrant.

Sobowale was seen making her way down to business mogul Tony Elumelu who was also at the event.

